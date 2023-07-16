Partner

Cox Castle

Professional Services

Preston Brooks is the chair of Cox Castle’s environmental team, specializing in environmental risk management for real estate transactions. He aids in crafting strategies to address environmental issues related to acquisition, financing and development. A focus for Brooks is the redevelopment of contaminated properties known as brownfields. As an environmental litigator, he has handled cases involving cost recovery for cleanups. He co-led the significant case of 3000 E. Imperial, LLC v. Robertshaw Controls Company, et al., establishing the rights of property owners to recover remediation costs from responsible parties.

A graduate of Yale Law School, Brooks is also actively involved in professional organizations such as the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties and the Urban Land Institute, and serves as co-chair of the Board of Directors for United Friends of the Children and Green Wish.