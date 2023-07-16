Executive Vice President

DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Rick “RJ” John, executive vice president and Ontario co-branch manager at DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, specializes in consulting and corporate services in the industrial, investment, land and office asset classes. With an emphasis on the industrial sector, he has successfully executed sale and lease transactions with a total volume exceeding $3 billion and currently has over seven million square feet of planned industrial building listings.

John’s impressive career, spanning nearly 45 years, has been primarily focused on California’s Inland Empire, one of the most active industrial markets in the country. As an advocate for the region for most of his career, he has played an instrumental role in the Inland Empire’s growth into the booming industrial hub it is today. His impact is seen through his product expertise, personal relationships and leadership within his industry.