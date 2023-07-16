Executive Managing Director

Newmark

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Ryan Harding is an executive managing director with Newmark’s Downtown Los Angeles office. Specializing in tenant representation and strategic planning, he currently manages real estate transactions for more than 300 clients across the globe.

Harding offers extensive experience with global firms across an array of industries, offering a comprehensive perspective and creative solutions for his clients. He represents many technology corporations, media/print companies, nonprofits, entertainment firms, financial services firms, consulting firms and construction companies. Among his recent recognitions, Harding was Newmark’s top tenant representation producer in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2022. Along with his partner Jennifer Frisk, he produces an ongoing bi-weekly CRE video web series called “Three Good Minutes.”