Partner, Real Estate

Blank Rome LLP

Professional Services

Saul Breskal is an esteemed real estate law veteran, advising clients on complex transactions in various industries. He has handled billions of dollars worth of real estate deals, representing entities such as film studios, gaming companies, title insurance companies, developers and high-profile individuals. Breskal served as lead counsel for Las Vegas CityCenter, a $9 billion, 18 million square feet mixed-use development. He also negotiates long-term ground leases for public-private partnerships in L.A. and Orange counties.

Breskal’s expertise covers a wide range of real estate matters, including purchase agreements, finance documents, joint ventures, construction contracts and ground leases. Currently, Breskal is in negotiations for a $33 million tax-exempt bond construction financing with Farmers & Merchant Bank. He has been a “Southern California Super Lawyer” since 2017.