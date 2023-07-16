Regional Director & Partner

HKS Architects, Inc.

Architect

Scott Hunter is a partner and regional director for HKS, overseeing the firm’s six America West offices. A recognized practice leader with extensive awards for his contribution to the profession, he guides HKS’ business strategy through a focus on design excellence, sustainability, technical execution and public advocacy for social equity and urban issues.

Hunter’s team in Los Angeles recently collaborated with CMNTY Culture, an independent media enterprise, to design an innovative new campus in Hollywood. It would be the largest Black-owned venture in Hollywood, prioritizing inclusivity, equity and diversity. HKS LA will also house an innovation hub for the entire global practice, incubating new ideas to change the way we practice, design and deliver future work with advanced technology and computational design. His resume of successful large-scale projects has garnered numerous awards and has been widely published internationally.