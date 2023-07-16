Headshot photography, Westside Studio, 261 S. Robertson Blvd. #201 Beverly Hills CA 90211. 310-657-4116 (Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Scott Kalt is a founding partner at Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP, where he advises a wide range of clients in competitive real estate markets. His clientele includes publicly traded REITs, institutional groups, mid-sized partnerships, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. Alongside his partner Keith Elkins, Kalt has established a top-tier real estate practice group that offers comprehensive legal advice and sharp business analysis.

Notable recent highlights in Kalt’s career include representing a leading Southern California developer in the acquisition of 23 vacant big box retail lots, assisting a client in acquiring a West Hollywood-based production company with 28 locations nationwide, and acting as lead investor and outside counsel for the Puerto Barú development in Panama. He is a sought-after speaker on topics including office and retail leasing, hotel management agreements, joint ventures and current real estate law issues.