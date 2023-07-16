Executive Vice President

NAI Capital Commercial

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Tina LaMonica has been a top broker at NAI Capital for over 13 years completing over 50 transactions per year. Prior to joining, she was a senior portfolio leasing manager for Arden Realty/GE Capital for eight years. During her time at Arden, she oversaw the leasing of over 75 Class A office buildings covering many submarkets in Los Angeles and Orange County.

LaMonica was a top producer at Arden Realty completing nearly 1,000 lease transactions. Prior to Arden, she worked for over eight years in corporate real estate for Fortune 500 companies, including as a leasing representative for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, handling their West Coast real estate matters. She has considerable expertise in finding creative and cost-effective solutions for challenging leasing situations.