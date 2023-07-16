Executive Managing Director

JLL

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Tony Morales is the executive managing director at JLL in Downtown Los Angeles and a leader in the tenant representation practice in the Los Angeles market, where he is widely recognized as a preeminent real estate expert on a myriad of transaction facets.

His focus is on tenant representation in Southern California as well as on a national and international basis. Morales’ primary responsibilities include advising on occupancy concerns, developing transaction and occupancy strategies and solutions, and managing the entire transaction process for national and international law firms, corporations, public institutions and nonprofit organizations. In addition to developing new business opportunities on a local and national basis, his goal is to establish long-standing client relationships by delivering results that outperform the market with trust and integrity.