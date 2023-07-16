National Director

Lee & Associates

Commercial Real Estate Broker

The No. 1 multifamily agent at Lee & Associates, Warren Berzack ranked as Lee’s Broker of the Year in 2018 and 2021, and has consistently ranked as one of the top agents at his respective firm since his first year in the business. He was recently named one of the Top 50 in the Nation for Commercial Real Estate Professionals for two years in a row by Real Estate Forum. In the last 24 months, Berzack has completed more than 13 deals with a combined value of more than $122 million and over 324,000 square feet, a range of notable multifamily sales, and leases including 3815 Baldwin Ave. for $67 million; Rosemead Blvd. for $68 million; and 1828-1850 Edgemont St. for $24 million; among others.