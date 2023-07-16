Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Whitney Hodges is a partner in Sheppard Mullin’s Real Estate, Energy, Land Use & Environmental Practice group and co-leader of the Cannabis Industry team. She also serves on the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion and Pro Bono committees. Based in the firm’s San Diego office, she represents clients in all stages of real estate development, including major residential, industrial, commercial and mixed-use development projects.

Hodges serves a diverse range of interests and shareholders within the real estate industry. An accomplished attorney, she became a partner at Sheppard Mullin at age 33 and has been involved in multiple residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use developments, including a successful recent defense of residential developer ColRich in litigation related to the build-out of the Otay Mesa area, which challenged the development.