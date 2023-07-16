William Randall James

Principal

William James is a co-founding principal of Bandon Capital Advisors, a mortgage banking and capital advisory firm with a relationship-driven approach. With over a decade of industry expertise and over $1 billion in commercial real estate transactions, he has established himself as a trusted authority in capital advisory and commercial real estate. Despite economic uncertainty, he has originated over $600 million in commercial real estate mortgages since 2020.

James’ success is attributed to his strategic due diligence process, understanding clients’ needs and fostering efficient relationships between borrowers and lenders. Notable recent deals include a 25- unit apartment complex, a grocery store-anchored shopping center and an office property. In addition, he is actively involved in industry organizations and supports charitable causes, including Elevate Lives, an after-school program for underprivileged youth.