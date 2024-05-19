(johanna erin jacobson/©2015 Johanna Jacobson / Ambien)

Sklar Kirsh

Co-Chairman, Chair,

Real Estate Department Professional Services Advisor

Andrew T. Kirsh serves as co-chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP, leading the Real Estate Practice Group and playing a key role on the management committee. With a career spanning two decades, he is a seasoned commercial real estate transactional attorney catering to a diverse clientele. Kirsh’s career began at global firm Latham & Watkins before he contributed to the establishment of the Century City office of another international firm, Goodwin Procter. In 2013, he co-founded Sklar Kirsh LLP. A sought-after speaker at industry conferences, Kirsh hosts the popular podcast “Real Talk with Andrew Kirsh” and has represented the United States in the Maccabiah Games. In recent notable matters, he represented various clients in multi-million-dollar acquisitions and financing deals, including the acquisition of the Aon Center in Downtown Los Angeles and the sale of a self-storage facility in Pasadena, CA.