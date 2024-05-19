Christianne F. Kerns

Hahn & Hahn LLP

Managing Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Christianne Kerns is the pioneering managing partner at Hahn & Hahn LLP, a historic Pasadena law firm. She led its transformation into a majority women-owned business, with over 85% of its personnel representing women or marginalized groups, earning prestigious certification. As managing partner, Kerns directs strategy, oversees operations, manages legal teams and fosters client relations. She’s also an active practitioner specializing in real estate, business law and corporate governance. She serves as outside counsel for private companies, advising on compliance, acquisitions and partnerships, known for optimizing outcomes. Outside of her work, Kerns has also served as commissioner for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority for four years and as a board member at Villa Esperanza Services, which helps children and adults with developmental disabilities.