Saul Ewing LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Glenn Sherman, a UCLA Economics and Southwestern University School of Law graduate, brings over 40 years of expertise to Freeman Freeman & Smiley, now merged with Saul Ewing LLP. With a focus on commercial real estate, he handles transactions nationwide, from leasing to construction and development. Sherman advises clients on various property types including offices, shopping centers and residential spaces. His recent projects include major fitness operator leases, shopping center developments and a Yeshiva School assembly and construction in Nevada. Beyond his legal practice, Sherman contributes to his community through involvement with organizations like Guardians for the Jewish Homes and annual support for Camp Bob Waldorf, the Jewish Federation and more.

