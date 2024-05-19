Compass

Greg Engel brings over 25 years of diverse experience in commercial real estate, boasting $1 billion in sales across various sectors including corporate users, tenants, investors and nonprofits. Before transitioning to real estate, he spent two decades as president and senior director of a physician’s service company, overseeing practice openings and property transactions throughout Southern California. With a keen eye for negotiation, Engel handles transactions involving multi-family properties, land, retail spaces and entertainment venues. His team specializes in innovative marketing strategies and meticulous due diligence, offering comprehensive services from investment analysis to development management. Engel’s expertise extends to diverse areas such as medical practices, religious properties, trust matters and bankruptcy settlements across Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

