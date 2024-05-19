(ELAINE LEE)

Kennedy Wilson Property Services

EVP, Director of Retail Brokerage

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Lee Shapiro serves as executive vice president, director of retail at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage in Los Angeles, boasting 34 years of expertise in commercial real estate. Specializing in retail, office and mixed-use ground-up development, he has closed over 1,300 transactions valued at nearly $2 billion. Over the past two years alone, Shapiro completed 100 transactions representing 371,000 square feet of commercial real estate valued at $188 million. He manages 2.6 million square feet of commercial space across Southern California, including high-profile assignments for properties like One Santa Fe, Millennium Biltmore and Ivy Station. Additionally, Shapiro facilitated a 15-year lease with upscale grocer Bristol Farms at Modera Argyle, enhancing the Hollywood Entertainment District.

