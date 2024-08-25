Managing Partner

Arias Sanguinetti | Trial Lawyers

Personal Injury

Mike Arias, managing partner at Arias Sanguinetti | Trial Lawyers, has over four decades of experience in personal injury, class actions, mass torts, employment and sexual assault cases, securing eight and nine-figure verdicts and settlements. He was awarded Consumer Attorney of the Year by CAOC. Arias has shown dedicated leadership as president of CAALA and CAOC, advocating for safer, more equitable laws in California. He is also a leader in the American Association for Justice (AAJ), serving on its executive committee to support trial lawyers and consumers nationwide. Arias’ commitment to the legal community and consumer rights has made significant contributions to the field.