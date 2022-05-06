Optimum Seismic

COO

Ali Sahabi has had extensive experience in the construction industry since 1988. He has contracted & delivered over 1,500 projects, including 300 seismic retrofit projects throughout the State of CA working with multi-family, commercial, & industrial buildings. Ali holds a master of real estate development degree from the School of Urban Planning & Development at the University of Southern California & a bachelor of science degree in management from Pepperdine University