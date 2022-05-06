Managing Principal

HOK

Architects

During Anne Fletcher’s four years as managing principal in Los Angeles for HOK, the practice has delivered over $2 billion worth of projects in planning and design in science & technology, commercial, corporate, healthcare and aviation sectors. These projects include the Mark Ridley Thomas Behavioral Health Center, USC’s first LEED Platinum building (The Ginsburg Human-Centered Computation Hall), City of Hope Orange County at Five Point Gateway Hospital, Universal Health Services Inland Valley Replacement Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Hills Medical Office Building, San Diego Airport Administration and Facilities building, as well as projects for confidential entertainment, tech and production companies.

Currently, Fletcher is also the joint venture executive for the HOK+Arup team, serving as the principal architect for Los Angeles World Airport’s three-year design and planning on-call agreement, which will advance the planning and design of their potential capital investment projects.