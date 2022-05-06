Associate

Carol Marmor, a native Los Angeleno, joined illi Commercial Real Estate after a long career in the not-for-profit community. Marmor’s experience as an award-winning Youth Department director has translated to effective negotiating and excellent relationship skills as well as the vision for strong strategic thinking as a problem solver. These are the tools that propel her to success in the commercial real estate industry.

Marmor’s natural ability to form strong relationships resulted in a remarkable tenant rep deal with It’s Boba Time. She is representing the vast California and Arizona chain in finding it ideal locations throughout Los Angeles. Since the relationship began in 2017, Marmor has found the chain seven different and very successful locations throughout the city. Her commitment to clients professionally is echoed in her personal life through her commitment to serving her community.