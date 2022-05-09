Managing Partner, Los Angeles

Snell & Wilmer

Cary D. Jones is the managing partner at Snell & Wilmer, a full-service business law firm with more than 450 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico, including three offices in California. He draws upon his over 30 years of extensive experience practicing real estate law to serve as a trusted advisor, often serving as the go-to outside counsel or lead counsel for his clients. His practice focuses on all aspects of sophisticated national real estate transactions, including mixed-use, transit, hotel, historic properties, ski resort, shopping center and office developments, and joint ventures; zoning and land use; real estate financing, and construction.

Jones is also actively involved in the community, contributing as a leader, board member and volunteer for several local external organizations as well as for internal Snell & Wilmer committees and groups.