Vice Chairman

CBRE

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Craig Peters leads one of the top performing industrial teams in the L.A. North Region, focusing on building sales and leasing, and investment transactions. He represents some of the area’s most notable, high-profile developments and consistently performs at the highest level both on a regional and national basis, undoubtedly fueled by the daily quad expresso gripped tightly in hand as he enters the office twice weekly. His deep understanding of the market base is rooted in a brokerage career spanning 36 years, which made him a sought-after resource and an indispensable partner to his clients. His team of seven professionals and support members prides itself on hard work, excellence and exceeding client expectations.

Peters’ total consideration for 2021 was $931.9 million, more than $500 million which is an increase from the previous year, totaling 6.82 million square feet.