Damon M. Juha

Partner

Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP

Attorney Damon Juha focuses heavily on helping clients acquire, sell and lease commercial properties. He represents landlords and tenants and buyers and sellers equally, from representing public companies completing a nationwide roll out of stores to representing local developers here in Los Angeles. Clients come to Juha for some of their more significant transactions, including leases in excess of 1,000,000 square feet and single transactions in excess of one billion dollars in consideration, as well as complicated acquisitions/dispositions.

Although a lot of the work Juha has handled in the last 24 months might never be seen by the average consumer, as he has been engaged in more and more industrial real estate transactions, there are still hundreds of retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, company headquarters and condominiums throughout Los Angeles where he and his team were involved in some aspect of the project.