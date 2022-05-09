Douglas A. Praw

Partner

Holland & Knight LLP

Douglas Praw serves as the head of Holland & Knight’s West Coast Real Estate Group. His practice consists of representing owners, developers and borrowers in all aspects of real estate ownership and development. Praw’s deep experience in acquisitions, dispositions, permitting and financing have enabled him to bring in and lead the Holland & Knight team on several significant matters.

Praw combines this real estate practice with a public finance practice that allows him to leverage public dollars for his developer clients, adding a unique component to the traditional capital stack. This complement of skills makes him a perfect fit for both the public and private aspects of our broader real estate offerings. He is a “cradle-to-grave” development lawyer. His effectiveness in these roles is evidenced by the way his book of business continues to grow with large institutional clients that bring high-end, high-dollar value work to Holland & Knight.