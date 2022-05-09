Elizabeth A. Dryden

Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Elizabeth Dryden is a partner in Ervin Cohen & Jessup’s real estate department. Her practice covers a broad range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, office, retail and other commercial leasing, financings, and joint venture and syndication formations. Her experience includes extensive representation of institutional and non-institutional lenders, property owners and developers, private equity investors and high-net-worth individuals across all asset classes.

With a strong background in finance, Dryden specializes in structuring and negotiating real estate finance transactions, including first mortgage loans, mezzanine and other subordinate loans, preferred equity and joint venture structures, syndicated credit facilities, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae loans, bridge loans and construction loans. A creative problem solver, Dryden focuses on practical and workable solutions for her clients, collaborating with them to comprehensively understand their business and operations. She successfully navigates complex legal matters while balancing big picture issues with deal specific details.