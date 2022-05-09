Elizabeth A. Willes

Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP

Elizabeth Willes is a partner at Cox Castle & Nicholson LLP and a leading transactional attorney who focuses on real estate investment, finance and development. With more than 26 years of experience, she focuses primarily on representation of institutional investors, including public pension plans, in all areas of real estate investment, including through joint ventures with developers and domestic and international commingled funds.

Willes has expertise in large office and life science developments, representing a state pension plan in committing over $1 billion toward projects in Cambridge, Burlingame, Sunnyvale, and San Diego over the last two years. She also represented an institutional investor in committing more than $200 million to multiple single-family home builders in multiple states. Willes also represents governmental pension plans investing in platform development funds and in 2021, represented such governmental pension plans in committing more than $1 billion to build-to-rent single-family development funds and separate accounts.