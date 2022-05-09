Gregory A. Fishman

Co-Managing Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig LLP

As co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Los Angeles office, prolific dealmaker Greg Fishman leads an accomplished group of professionals with the proven ability to handle significant and historic transactions. But he often eschews the limelight for himself, preferring to let his achievements burnish the firm’s reputation.

Fishman wended his way to California via New York and Chicago, where he first helped grow Greenberg Traurig’s real estate practice. His successful expansion of the firm’s capabilities in the Midwest led to a relocation westward with the responsibility of repeating that success in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Real Estate group has doubled in size under Fishman’s guidance, acquiring new, top-tier clients in the global real estate industry, including leaders in multifamily, medical office, student, and senior housing facilities, as well as prominent lending and private equity firms active in the real estate sector.

