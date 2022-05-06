Los Angeles Office Leader

CannonDesign

Architects

Hazim Rabadi, AIA, LEED AP, leads CannonDesign’s Los Angeles office. Working with firm and office leadership, he develops and leads strategies for office growth, operational excellence, diversity and inclusion, community and client engagement, cultural advancement and talent development. He also works directly with education clients, helping them rethink and assess their strategies and facility investments to better support their visions and advance the communities they operate in.

Hazim has more than 20 years’ experience in the design and management of education projects throughout Southern California. His goal for the Los Angeles office is to continue to create transformational spaces that are shepherds of the students they host, the educators that teach within them and the communities in which they reside.