Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

James Han, a partner at the Greenberg Glusker Real Estate group, practices in all aspects of general real estate law with an emphasis on the representation of private and institutional real estate investors and lenders, such as opportunity funds, investment banks, developers and operators, in connection with joint venture transactions, real estate financing, workouts and restructurings, and acquisition and disposition of commercial projects, including hotels, resorts and industrial, multifamily, office and retail properties. He has worked on numerous transactions relating to all aspects of the hospitality industry.

Among Han’s recent successful matters has been his work representing a real estate investment and development company in the sale of a portfolio of more than 20 industrial properties located in three states. He also represented affiliates of a multinational conglomerate in more than 30 disposition transactions involving office properties in five states.