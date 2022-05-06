Vice Chairman

CBRE

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

CBRE vice chairman Jeff Pion is one of Southern California’s most accomplished real estate professionals and has ranked consistently among CBRE’s top producers. His career total for sales and leases exceeds $10 billion across more than 67 million square feet. In 2021, during the second year of an unprecedented pandemic - Pion helped facilitate 129 transactions totaling more than 2.65 million square feet and $1.3 billion in consideration. One of those noteworthy transactions included Hulu’s 350,000 square-foot lease renewal and expansion at Colorado Center. Jeff represented Hulu together with CBRE colleague Rob Waller.

Other notable deals in 2021 include Beyond Meat’s new headquarters at the state-of-the-art creative campus at 888 N. Douglas in El Segundo. Jeff co-represented landlord Hackman Capital Group, along with CBRE colleagues John Ayoob and Grafton Tanquary, in the 281,000 square-foot transaction.