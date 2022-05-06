Jeff Spinelli-Faris

Senior Vice President

Regional Relationship Manager

Farmers & Merchants Bank , Banks/Lenders

Jeff R. Spinelli-Faris, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, has been with Farmers & Merchants Bank for over 36 years. He currently oversees F&M’s Specialty Lending Group, Religious Client Services Department and lenders in parts of the Long Beach and Santa Barbara regions. He has served in most customer-facing positions within F&M Bank throughout his career. Prior to joining F&M, Jeff worked in the Ski Industry in both California and in Utah. Jeff studied Finance at California State University, Long Beach. He enjoys spending time with his wife and 3 daughters, being involved in the church, and mentoring others on his passion for banking, learning, and having fun.