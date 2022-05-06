Principal, L.A. Education Practice Co-Leader

CannonDesign

Architects

Jenny Delgado, AIA, LEED AP, has been an architect for CannonDesign for the last 17 years serving the firm’s Los Angeles office. As a partner and education practice leader, Delgado’s drive translates to partnering with colleges and universities to design spaces and strategies that address campus challenges and strengthen opportunity for learning and advancement.

What makes Delgado stand out is her expertise in project delivery and client engagement. Among recent highlights has been her work on the University of California, Riverside Student Recreation Center, the Ohlone Community College academic core buildings, the Santa Monica College Math & Science Building, Bakersfield College Renegade Athletics Complex, the Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine and the Cal State Northridge Student Union. Her leadership not only helps higher education users, faculty and administrators design spaces that solve problems, but also build environments that are truly inclusive of the spectrum of students on campus.