Jonathan B. Wolf

Partner

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt LLP

Jonathan Wolf represents clients with respect to business transactions, real estate transactions, corporate governance matters and related business disputes. He counsels clients with respect to a wide variety of commercial transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures, technology licenses, real estate purchases and sales, leases, secured lender transactions, and private equity ventures. He regularly advises with respect to formation, operation, management and dissolution of corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, and nonprofit corporations.

Wolf’s clients include large and small technology companies, family offices, real estate ventures, shopping centers, manufacturers, distributors, retail stores and professional service firms. His experience ranges from buy/sell agreements for small companies to very large $100+ million dollar transactions. Wolf frequently negotiates purchase and sale agreements, credit agreements, and leases from the perspective of the seller, buyer, lender, borrower, landlord and tenant.