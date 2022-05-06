President

NAI Capital Commercial

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

In October of 2020, the NAI Capital Commercial named Joseph Faulkner and Chris Jackson as co-chief executive officers. The pair together have more than 60 years of industry expertise, including more than two decades when Faulkner founded and ran his own firm in the 1980s and 1990s. As the company prepared its future growth strategy, Faulkner assumed a new role as president of NAI Capital Commercial brokerage.

Faulkner has more than 40 years of expertise in providing tenant representation and corporate advisory services. His experience was invaluable in guiding NAI Capital Commercial through its reorganization process in 2020, which brought a fresh and energized perspective to the company with the internal sale of the company to its brokers and staff. Faulkner’s participation in the growth of NAI Capital Commercial has been pivotal. His extensive real estate expertise, management skills and valued reputation are key components of his recruiting success.