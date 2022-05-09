Justin X. Thompson

Partner

Nixon Peabody LLP

Justin Thompson is an accomplished attorney, a dedicated leader, and key contributor to the Los Angeles community. The unwavering commitment to his clients, colleagues, and pro bono partners has been evident throughout his career, but has been even more cemented during his time as office managing partner of Nixon Peabody’s Los Angeles office (NPLA). He has promoted a working environment that fosters teamwork, productivity, excellence, open communication and high morale. During a time of great uncertainty across the globe, Thompson has led NPLA with conviction and compassion.

Under Thompson’s leadership, the Los Angeles office has committed to serving our unhoused population under his office-wide Homelessness Initiative. With this initiative, the L.A. office has partnered with respected nonprofit Homeboy Industries in providing pro bono legal work and research to support their mission to provide critical services to the most vulnerable in our communities.