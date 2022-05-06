Vice President/Partner

Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Many of Ken Ishiki’s high-net-worth clients appreciate his privacy when dealing with their transactions. Many of his transactions have involved properties not available to the public. Since the beginning, Ishiki has been involved in sales for multi-family properties and land for development. For over 15 years, he had been an advisor for private party, institutional and investment groups, representing them in acquisitions and dispositions of multifamily property and land for development.

Ishiki’s primary focus is on multifamily properties in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, along with properties in Arizona. He trained to become a senior investment advisor under some of the giants in the commercial industry and then added residential sales to his practice. He brings a unique approach to the analysis and marketing of homes which comes from his commercial background.