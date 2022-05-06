Kevin Miller

Principal and CEO

Thorofare Capital

Banks/Lenders

Kevin is the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and founding member of Thorofare Capital and has been responsible for establishing the foundation of the firm’s core investment philosophy. Under Kevin’s leadership, Thorofare Capital has launched a series of private debt funds in addition to have structured two strategic partnerships to provide deal origination and loan servicing to DoubleLine Capital for their private equity funds. He is responsible for the oversight of all aspects of the firm. He started in commercial real estate insurance at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as part of a team that placed risk on over $65 billion of real estate annually. Kevn graduated from the University of Southern California, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Kevin serves as a guest lecturer on the topics of real estate law and economics at his alma mater and is highly involved in the local community.