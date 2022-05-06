Newmark

Co-Head, U.S. Capital Markets

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Kevin Shannon is widely considered to be one of the premier investment sales brokers in the United States. As the Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets for Newmark, Kevin leads a team of 32 professionals focused on the disposition effort of investment properties across asset classes on behalf of domestic and offshore investors in 16 different markets throughout the Western United States. Since 2010, he has been involved in the acquisition and disposition of over $68 billion of office, industrial, self-storage, multifamily, land and mixed-use asset sales. His experience includes structuring fee simple and partial interest sales, as well as recapitalizations and joint venture transactions. Mr. Shannon has spent his career helping clients structure transactions to best meet their goals and providing sage advice on market timing.

