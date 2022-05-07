President

Mark Weinstein is the founder and president of MJW Investments (MJW), as well as the majority owner of its diversified real estate portfolio. He is widely regarded as a thought-leader in the multifamily investing space, a philanthropist, and a mentor to young real estate professionals. Weinstein founded MJW with the acquisition of a single, five-unit property while completing his JD at Loyola Law School. MJW focused largely on development until 2007, when the company began acquiring student housing. MJW has become a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company with a portfolio valued at over $1 billion. Weinstein has consistently taken pride in stimulating economic prosperity, building communities, and enriching individual lives through high-quality urban development and redevelopment. Undeterred by the current health crisis, Weinstein has remained a highly active real estate buyer, recently acquiring over $210M in multifamily and student housing acquisitions in 2021.