Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Banking

East West Bank

Banks/Lenders

Nick Nawaz is a Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Banking at East West Bank, where he has significantly grown its commercial real estate loan portfolio by successfully closing over $1 billion in transactions since 2015. One of these projects includes Apple Tower Theatre, a historic cinema that now serves as one of Apple’s flagship stores. With over 20 years of banking experience, Nawaz has originated over $3 billion in loans for all property types across the country, including multifamily, industrial, office, retail, self-storage, assisted living, and hospitality. Nawaz is also a passionate advocate for cancer research. He currently sits on City of Hope’s Los Angeles Real Estate & Construction Industries Council, a fundraising group that supports the medical center’s innovative patient care, groundbreaking research, education, and prevention programs. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of California, Riverside.