(WILL TEE YANG)

BLVD Hospitality

Cofounder + President

Born and raised in Southern California, Nicolo Rusconi is a passion-based hospitality entrepreneur, hotelier, and hospitality experience architect with a portfolio that spans industries. In addition to co-founding BLVD, Nico cofounded fast-casual restaurant brand Chicas Tacos in addition to DTLA-focused event collective: LaunchDTLA. He was selected for Zagat’s 30 under 30 in 2016 for his creativity and vision in hospitality, and he currently sits on the board of directors for the Los Angeles Conservation Corps. Nico currently oversees all day to day operations for the company as well as a variety of projects such as The Cecil Hotel, The Georgian, and NeueHouse Venice.