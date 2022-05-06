Group Head- LA Real Estate

Israel Discount Bank of New York (IDB Bank)

Banks/Lenders

Rachel Magner is Senior Vice President and head of Commercial Real Estate for California at IDB Bank, a private and commercial bank with full-service branches in Downtown Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Before joining IDB in 2004, Magner served as vice president at Sumitomo Bank. There, she also held various senior management roles across operations, lifecycles, processes and teams. Prior to this, Rachel directed business operations at Crocker Bank, where she was selected as the first female factoring account executive in the U.S. Rachel holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of South Carolina.