Vice President & General Manager

Turner Construction Company

General Contractors

Reed McMains joined Turner Construction Company in 2006 and quickly progressed through roles of increasing responsibility within the company. Starting his career as an engineer, McMains has since taken on roles that range from preconstruction to superintending, touching every aspect of the construction process.

McMains focused the majority of his early career in healthcare construction, working on Miller Children’s Hospital in Long Beach, Neonatal Intensive Care, Pediatric Hematology/ Oncology buildouts, and multiple medical office buildings. He also served as Turner’s manager of business development for Southern California and as a project executive for multiple commercial and entertainment projects. He served as construction executive for SoFi Stadium. In 2018, McMains was promoted to Vice President and General Manager of Turner’s Southern California Business Unit. Significant projects include SoFi Stadium, The West Gates, Tom Bradley International Terminal LAX, and the redevelopment of the California Market Center downtown.