Serineh Baghdasarian is Senior Counsel at Sklar Kirsh LLP in the Real Estate Department. Her practice experience includes extensive representation of real estate private equity funds, developers, and institutional and non-institutional investors. She is an expert in providing cutting-edge real estate and real estate finance transactions to her clients. Serineh received her Juris Doctorate in 2006 from Columbia University, graduating with honors as a Kent Scholar. She holds a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science and a minor in Business from the University of Southern California.

She is licensed as a broker with the California Department of Real Estate and is an active real estate investor. She holds memberships in the Women in Economics group at University of Southern California and the Armenian Bar Association. Serineh was recognized as a Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Star from 2017-2021.