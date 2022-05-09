Partner

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Seth Weissman has spent over 26 years creating a niche real estate practice, focused on all aspects of real estate investment and development for family offices, syndicators and owner-users, including acquisitions and dispositions, entity structuring, land development, construction, finance, leasing and land use. He has extensive experience representing developers, owners, operators, and lenders involved in mixed-use, office, industrial, single-family, multi-family, country club, hotel and senior living projects, including forward planning, transactional matters, and regulatory concerns.

In 2021, Weissman completed transactions totaling approximately $195 million for affiliates of Geringer Capital, an L.A.-based residential and industrial real estate company, including the January 2021 acquisition of a 96-unit multifamily project in Mesa, Arizona; the February 2021 acquisition of a 258-unit multifamily project in Hermitage, Tennessee; the March 2021 acquisition of a 556-unit multifamily project in Nashville; and the April 2021 sale of a 160-unit multifamily project in Phoenix.