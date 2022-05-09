Partner

Raines Feldman

Steven G. Wolff represents many of the most innovative and successful real estate, restaurant and hospitality companies in the United States. In the course of his more than 35 years of experience as a transactional real estate lawyer, he has handled complex transactions involving the acquisition, construction, leasing, financing and disposition of commercial real property.

For over 30 years, Wolff and his clients have been at the forefront of the food and beverage industry, helping it evolve into a world where celebrity chefs, destination dining and gastronomic experiences are now cornerstones of hospitality properties and entertainment media. He is a national leader in the restaurant and hospitality field, transforming these businesses through his innovative deal structures and agreements which have become the industry standard. His clients have looked to him for advice on developing, expanding and protecting their businesses through real estate, corporate, joint venture, licensing, and general business transactions.