Suzanne Gater Jaggers

Principal

Hammel, Green and Abrahamson, Inc.

Architects

Suzanne Jaggers, associate AIA, LEED GA, EDAC, is a principal at HGA in its Los Angeles office. She leads client relations, team processes, and new business opportunities for the Healthcare Practice Group serving the Greater Los Angeles area and Southern California market. Jaggers is passionate about her role of planning and design in promoting health and healing, and she places a high value on discovery, continual learning, and understanding.

Since 1988, Jaggers has been solely focused on the development of healthcare facilities and their outcomes. Today, as the world grapples in the wake of COVID-19, the professional focus has shifted to a new, more hidden pandemic: behavioral and mental health. The work Jagger is doing in this sector is perhaps what she’s most proud of so far, such as UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital, as an example. Her work is helping such centers of excellence expand their reach and create more opportunities.