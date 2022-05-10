Executive Managing Director

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Yair Haimoff began his career in the commercial real estate industry with NAI Capital as an assistant broker to the industrial team. In 2003, his hard work landed him a position as an assistant to the investment team, where he worked on large-scale projects, including the sale of one of the largest shopping centers in the city of Santa Clarita. Later, as an associate, he partnered with senior executive vice president, Tim Foutz, and began specializing in leasing, acquisition, and disposition of industrial, office and investment properties.

Ambition, determination, and commitment assisted Haimoff in achieving his goals. In 2018, he founded Spectrum CRE, Inc., a professional full service commercial real estate firm. In the last 24 months, Haimoff has been involved in 95 lease and 30 sales transactions. Most notable is the sale of a 18,710-square foot industrial building in Van Nuys, priced at $6,285,000.

