Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Chris Chatham is a leading Hollywood dealmaker and lawyer for celebrity-backed consumer brands, representing stars such as Logan Paul, Gabriel Macht, Demi Moore and others in complex corporate deals and litigation. Frequently recognized as one of the entertainment industry’s top lawyers, he has facilitated deals worth an estimated $10 billion, with clients generating over 1,000 hours of TV annually and achieving significant milestones, such as “Suits” breaking streaming records. Recent highlights include launching Dr. Phil’s Merit Street Media, Logan Paul’s fight deal, securing renewals and major deals for CBS and Roku and partnerships for brands like L’Oréal Paris and Bear Fight Whiskey.