Founder & Managing Partner

Ramo Law PC

Elsa Ramo, founder and managing partner of Ramo Law, leads a pioneering firm specializing in entertainment dealmaking. With over 22 attorneys across N.Y. and L.A., with the majority being female partners, her firm prioritizes diversity and inclusion. Ramo is acclaimed for negotiating deals across emerging and established sectors, benefiting clients like Imagine Entertainment and independent producers such as Yale Entertainment. As a producer with Vested Interest, she’s behind acclaimed projects like “Joyland” and “The Card Counter.” She contributes to Forbes.com, advocates for women in entertainment through PEFA and educates through Sundance Collab. Ramo’s impact extends beyond law, earning her recognition in Variety’s Legal Impact Report and Daily Journal’s Top 100 Women Lawyers. Nominated for L.A. Times B2B Publishing’s Inspirational Women Awards, her firm is celebrated for its excellence by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

